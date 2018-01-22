Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Liam was last seen at about 08:50 on Monday

Concern is growing for a missing 12-year-old boy who failed to turn up at school in Glasgow.

Liam Jack Bonthron was last seen in Clarence Drive, in the Hyndland area of the city, at about 08:50.

Police said he had never gone missing before and had a 100% school attendance record.

Officers have been speaking to friends and family as well as checking CCTV but have appealed for the public's help in finding him.

Jack is described as white Scottish, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a pale complexion.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark blue Levi jeans, a light blue and white checked shirt, blue Nike Air Max trainers and a bright blue wolfskin jacket. He was also carrying a black and white Vans rucksack.

Sgt Paula Convery from Partick Police Station, said: "Liam is a boy who has always had 100% attendance at school and has never went missing before, therefore we have growing concerns for him and his safety.

"His family and friends are incredibly worried for him and tell us that this is out of character. It is vital that we trace him.

"If anyone has any information or has seen a boy matching the description then we encourage you to come forward and contact us.

"We would also urge Liam to come forward himself and contact police or friends and family to let us know you are okay."