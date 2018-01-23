Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man was working with a colleague when they lost power on Sunday.

A 74 year-old man has died after he became stranded in heavy snow while working on a wind farm in East Ayrshire.

The man and a younger colleague were left without heat or power at Craigdarroch Farm in New Cumnock.

It is understood they struggled to call for help but it is not known how long they were in difficulty for.

Police Scotland's Mountain Rescue Team traced the pair after the alarm was finally raised on Sunday night.

The elderly man was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed it was investigating the incident.

Weather warning

Heavy snow caused problems across the country on Sunday after a Met Office yellow weather warning was issued earlier in the day.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 20:50 hours on Sunday 21 January 2018 police officers received a report of two men having become stranded without heat or power at a wind farm near Craigdarroch Farm, New Cumnock.

"Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team attended and located two men aged 74 and 42.

"A 74 year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by helicopter where he later died.

"A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive is being carried out.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

A HSE spokeswoman said: "HSE is aware and making initial inquiries alongside police."