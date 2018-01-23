Image caption Leon Carberry spoke to BBC Scotland via Skype after giving evidence to the inquiry

A retired police officer has called for the Catholic Church to be held responsible for the sexual and physical abuse he suffered at a Lanarkshire orphanage during the 1950s.

Leon Carberry said he was regularly beaten and humiliated by a nun at the Smyllum Park home in Lanark.

He also claimed that a man who worked there made him perform a sex act.

Mr Carberrry said nuns lied to him about his brother's death and he still does not know where he is buried.

The former policeman, who has waived his right to anonymity, was giving evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry via video link from Australia.

His brother David died aged four while living at Smyllum in 1955.

Beatings and ill-treatment

The inquiry, sitting in Edinburgh, has previously heard claims that there was a "culture of evil among religious orders" at that time.

A number of former residents have told of beatings and ill-treatment at the home, run by the nuns of the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

A six-year-old boy died 10 days after being beaten by a Catholic nun at the orphanage, the inquiry heard.

One former resident said that hunger forced him to eat grass while living at Smyllum Park.

However, another witness said staff at Smyllum Park "dedicated themselves" to the welfare of children.

The inquiry, before Lady Smith, continues.