Image copyright Spindrift/Google Image caption Douglas McLean admitted to breaking into several venues, including The Box on Sauchiehall Street

A man has been jailed after a two-year crime spree on bars and restaurants in Glasgow's city centre.

Douglas McLean pocketed more than £11,000 before he was finally caught after being recognised on CCTV.

He admitted breaking into at least four businesses, stealing from tills, safes and staff tip boxes.

The 59-year-old from Priesthill claimed in court he had fallen into financial difficulties and committed the crimes in 2016 to pay for a family funeral.

McLean admitted breaking into The Box, a music venue on Sauchiehall Street in December 2014 and stealing £9,795.

He also admitted opening a safe at Mexican tapas restaurant Topolabamba on St Vincent Street in January 2015 and stealing £1,381 of money and vouchers.

In October 2016 he broke into Byron Burger at West George Street with the intention to steal before later the same morning stealing £280 from Bread Meets Bread on St Vincent Street.

His crime spree ended on October 31, 2016 at Indian restaurant Chakoo on St Vincent Street when he broke in with the intention of stealing.

Image copyright Google Image caption McLean also stole from Topolabamba in St Vincent Street and Byron Burger in West George Street

Sheriff Daniel Scullion jailed McLean for 18 months - reduced from 21 months because of his guilty plea.

On each occasion McLean was caught on CCTV and police eventually identified him, detaining him on 1 February last year.

Defence lawyer Vincent Cobb said in 2014 and 2015 McLean's son found himself in "quite significant financial difficulties" and it was felt his "life was in danger".

It was heard McLean cares for various family members including his wife and is not in a position to work.

Mr Cobb added that after a family bereavement in 2016 McLean carried out further crimes to pay for the funeral.