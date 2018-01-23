Image copyright Google Image caption A 21-year-old woman was threatened by three men at a property in Thornyflat Place

An Ayr woman has been left shaken after three men broke into her house and threatened her.

The men forced their way into the property in Thornyflat Place, threatening the 21-year-old with weapons and then ransacking the house.

They took car keys and made off in the woman's car, a red VW Golf with a performance body kit and a private registration.

Police believe it was a targeted attack and are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in the Dalmilling area at about 21:30 on Monday 22 January.

Officers said the men arrived in a dark coloured Audi car, but left in the red Golf.

There have been several possible sightings of the vehicle since, at about 23:10 hours at the Bellfield Interchange BP petrol station, near Kilmarnock and then again on Rothes Drive, Glasgow at 01:20 hours on Tuesday.

'Shaken and fearful'

The first suspect was described as white, 5ft 7in, of medium build with dark clothing.

The second was white, 5ft 7in, of medium build, with missing teeth and a thin face.

He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit style top which had a zip and a hood.

The third man was white, 6ft 1in, of slim build, dark hair and a gaunt appearance and was wearing a white jacket.

Det Insp Fraser Normansell said: "Although nobody was injured, the incident has left the woman incredibly shaken and fearful.

"We believe it was a targeted attack. It is vital that we can gather as much information as possible to trace those responsible.

"We have had several sightings of the VW Golf since the incident in Ayr, Kilmarnock and possibly Glasgow and would appeal to anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description driving erratically late last night or early this morning to come forward and contact us."