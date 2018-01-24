Glasgow & West Scotland

Boy, 14, hurt in attack outside a Glasgow school

  • 24 January 2018
Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was injured in an incident at All Saints RC Secondary School in Glasgow

A teenage boy has been hurt in an attack outside a school in Glasgow.

The 14-year-old was found near the grounds of All Saints RC Secondary on Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, just after 11:30 on Wednesday.

The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident. His condition is unknown.

A cordon has been set up as investigations continue and police said they were following a "positive line of inquiry".

It was unclear whether the boy was a pupil at the school.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 11:35 on Wednesday, police received a report of a 14-year-old boy being injured outside a school.

"Emergency services attended and the boy has been taken to hospital.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "Classes are continuing as normal and the school will be contacting parents with any updates."

