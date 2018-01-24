Image copyright Google Image caption Police targeted a business on Glasgow Road, Paisley on Tuesday morning.

Three people have been arrested after police seized more than 700 cannabis plants with street value of £450,000.

The haul was recovered during a raid on business premises on Glasgow Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland confirmed it was searched under warrant at about 11:30 on Tuesday.

Two women, aged 53 and 55, and a 36-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the seizure and will appear in court at a later date.