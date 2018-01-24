Image caption Karen Gillan, Bill Pullman and David Tennant will be in Glasgow for the 14th festival.

Glasgow Film Festival has unveiled its full programme for 2018, with a number of screen stars attending events.

The festival will feature more than 300 premieres, screenings and events between 21 February and 4 March.

Karen Gillan will hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her directorial debut, The Party's Just Beginning.

David Tennant and director Lynne Ramsay will also be showing off their latest work.

Hollywood actor Bill Pullman will also be dropping in for the UK premiere of his new movie The Ballad of Lefty Brown and will talk about his extensive career.

Gillan, now a Hollywood star thanks to her roles in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji, directed and wrote the script for her film as well as playing the lead role.

Filmed in Glasgow and her home city of Inverness, The Party's Just Beginning, is described as a fiercely honest tale of loss, grief and survivor's guilt.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Karen Gillan wrote, stars in and directed Tupperware Party and is back with another directorial role

Festival-favourite David Tennant is being welcomed back for the European premiere of his new rom-com You, Me and Him.

We Need to Talk About Kevin director Lynne Ramsay will return home to Glasgow to introduce the Scottish premiere of her new feature You Were Never Really Here, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

In total, the 14th annual festival will feature more than 330 separate events and screenings, showcasing more than 180 films from 51 countries.

Six world premieres and seven European premieres feature in the line-up.

'Perfect movie mix'

Paul Bush, VisitScotland's director of events, said: "The Glasgow Film Festival team has once again produced an outstanding programme.

"Each year they push the boundaries that little bit more with imaginative locations for the pop-up screenings, championing local talent both in front and behind the camera as well as premiering new work from over 50 countries around the world."

The UK premiere of Wes Anderson's Isle Of Dogs will be the curtain-raiser to the 2018 festival in February.

The stop-motion animation features a number of well-known stars in the voice cast, including actors Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray.

Image copyright eoin carey/GFF Image caption Glasgow Film Festival co-directors Allison Gardner and Allan Hunter had their hands full at the programme launch

In a world premiere, the closing gala documentary, Nae Pasaran, tells the true story of Scots who "defied" Pinochet.

Other events over the 12 days of the festival include Hollywood actor Bill Pullman flying into Glasgow for the UK premiere of his new Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown and an in-person look back at his big screen career.

UK audiences will also get the first chance to see Wim Wenders' romance Submergence, starring James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander, and Kathleen Hepburn's debut feature Never Steady, Never Still.

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Bill Pullman is the festival's big Hollywood star

Festival co-director Allan Hunter said: "The 2018 Glasgow Film Festival promises the perfect movie mix and we've taken that to heart.

"There truly is something for everyone from the casual cinemagoer to the dedicated cinephile."

David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "It goes without saying that Glasgow Film Festival has become a much loved and highly anticipated part of Glasgow's annual cultural programme.

"Its inventive programming continues to impress year after year, attracting audiences from across the UK and further afield to the city."

This year's festival runs from February 21 to March 4.