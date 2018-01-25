Man arrested after Kilwinning church robbery and assault
- 25 January 2018
A man has been arrested following a robbery at a church in Ayrshire.
Police had appealed for information after an incident at St Winin's church in Kilwinning on Tuesday during which the priest was assaulted.
Officers said a 27-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and was in police custody.
He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.