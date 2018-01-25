Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary Brown will stand trial for Alyson Watt's murder in May

A man who admitted killing his former partner at her home will go on trial for murder after prosecutors rejected his guilty plea to a reduced charge.

Gary Brown, 54, is accused of murdering Alyson Watt at a property in Paisley, Renfrewshire on 2 June last year.

Prosecutors claim Ms Watt, 52, was repeatedly struck on the head and body with a knife or similar item.

Brown made his first appearance in the dock during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His QC Brian McConnachie offered to plead guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

'Not acceptable'

But prosecutor Michael Meehan said: "That plea is not acceptable to the Crown."

It means Brown will now stand trial for murder in May.

He is further accused of attempting to kill a 16 year-boy at the house in Paisley on the same day.

It is also claimed he stole a mobile phone from the teenager.

The trial could last up to a week.