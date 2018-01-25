Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James McFall was found dead in Argyle Street, Paisley, on 22 April last year

A man is has admitted fatally wounding another man in a street attack in Renfrewshire.

William McCann stabbed James McFall in Argyle Street in Paisley last April.

The 37-year-old had gone on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of 30-year-old Mr McFall's murder.

But, after several days of evidence, his QC Thomas Ross said he was willing to plead guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "That plea has been subject to discussion and is now acceptable."

The court heard McCann was acting under provocation at the time when he struck Mr McFall once.

It emerged McCann had a lengthy criminal past dating back to the mid-1990s.

'Uncooperative'

This included a previous jail-term for assault.

The court was told that the knife used in the attack had McCann's DNA on it as well blood from Mr McFall.

After McCann was arrested, Mr Kearney said: "He was uncooperative and refused to leave his police cell."

McCann had faced other charges including attempted murder and assault, but prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas.

Mr Ross said the killer "accepted he was facing a sentence of imprisonment".

Lord Kinclaven remanded McCann in custody as sentencing was deferred until next month for reports.