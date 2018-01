Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with a knife attack on a schoolboy.

The 17-year-old and two 16-year-old males, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old outside All Saints Secondary on Ryehill Road on 24 January.

They are accused of punching and kicking the boy and striking him on the body with a knife to his severe injury.

All three made no pleas at Glasgow Sheriff Court and were granted bail.