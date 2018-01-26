Image copyright Google Image caption Following the second incident, the suspect ran along Guthrie Street towards Gairbraid Avenue

Police are appealing for information after two women found a man inside their homes in Maryhill on Thursday.

The first incident happened at about 07:45 when a woman discovered a man in her house in Collina Quadrant but he left as she approached him.

During the second incident, at about 08:20, a man demanded money from a woman at a house in Burnhouse Street.

He pushed the 54-year-old, leaving her with an injured arm but she did not need hospital treatment.

He stole an electronic device and headed along Guthrie Street towards Gairbraid Avenue.

The suspect was described as white, about 5ft 9in and of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded top, black scarf and black trousers.

Det Con Marc Stirling from Police Scotland, said: "On both occasions the suspect gained access to the houses and was disturbed by their occupants.

"Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to these incidents and are urging anyone who witnessed this man acting suspiciously in the local area, or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact police."