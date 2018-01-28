Arrest over bowling club armed robbery in Lanarkshire
- 28 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at a bowling club.
Police had appealed for information after an incident in Law, South Lanarkshire, on 30 December in which staff were threatened and cash along with charity collection tins taken.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident in Lawmuir Road.
He is expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday.