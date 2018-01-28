Image copyright Google Image caption The robber made off with cash and charity tins from Law Bowling Club

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at a bowling club.

Police had appealed for information after an incident in Law, South Lanarkshire, on 30 December in which staff were threatened and cash along with charity collection tins taken.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident in Lawmuir Road.

He is expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday.