Death of man in Hamilton street 'unexplained'
- 27 January 2018
A man has been found dead on a South Lanarkshire street.
Police were called to Ann Street in the Burnbank area of Hamilton at about 18:45 on Friday night.
The busy road was cordoned off as police investigated and officers remained on the scene through the night.
Police Scotland confirmed the death of a 24-year man was being treated as "unexplained" and that the inquiry was at an early stage.