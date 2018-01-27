Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were seriously assaulted at an address in Canal Terrace on Saturday morning

Two men have been victims of an attack in broad daylight in Paisley.

The men, in their 20s, were assaulted by two other men wearing dark clothing at a property on Canal Terrace about 10:00 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the 29-year-old to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Both are in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have described the attack as "vicious" and have asked for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

Det Insp Ian Ross said: "Two men have been viciously attacked in broad daylight and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individuals responsible."