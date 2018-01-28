Image copyright Google Image caption A 27-year-old man was struck by a car in Oliphant Crescent in Paisley on Friday

Police believe a man struck by a car in Paisley may have been hit deliberately.

A 27-year-old man was walking in Oliphant Crescent on Friday 26 January at 18:05 when a dark coloured vehicle struck him.

He was treated for injuries at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and released.

Detectives believe the man may have been followed and deliberately struck by the car and are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or a car driving erratically, to come forward.