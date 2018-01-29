Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Arctic Monkeys join The Killers, Liam Gallagher and Sterophonics as headliners

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as headliners at the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow this summer.

The Sheffield band last performed in Scotland at T in the Park in 2014.

They will close the festival on Sunday 1 July. Interpol, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves and Miles Kane are among other acts announced.

The other headliners for the festival, which will run over two weekends, are The Killers, Liam Gallagher and Sterophonics.

TRNSMT, now in its second year, will be held from 29 June - 1 July, and then on 6 and 8 July at Glasgow Green.

Last year, the festival was over 3 days and attracted 120,000 fans.

Geoff Ellis, Head of DF Concerts said: "DF Concerts are thrilled to bring TRNSMT fans Arctic Monkey's as our opening weekend's final headliners; we've wanted to have them back in Scotland for a while now and can't wait to see what their set will bring.

"Sunday 1st July's line-up is a combination of legends and bright young stars. We can assure fans TRNSMT 2018 will be unmissable. Stay tuned."