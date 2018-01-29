Image copyright Google

A man has been left with "life-changing" injuries following a brutal attack in North Lanarkshire.

The 47-year-old was found seriously injured on North Dryburgh Road in Wishaw at 23:55 on Friday.

Police believe an empty silver BMW which was found crashed into a wall on nearby Louden Street may be connected to the attack.

And they think a burnt white Mercedes A Class found on Wishaw Low Road may also be linked.

Detectives investigating the attack believe there were a "number of other men" involved in the attack, who fled the scene.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and going through CCTV footage in a bid to trace the culprits.

The victim is being treated at Wishaw General Hospital, where medics described his injuries as "life-changing".

Det Insp Kenny Dalrymple, said: "The attack on this man was callous and brutal and has left him with serious injuries. It is vital that we find those responsible.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and seen either of the cars, or a group of people running from the area.

"Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, to come forward and contact us."