Man's body found near Airdrie war memorial
- 29 January 2018
Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man who was found near a war memorial in Airdrie.
Officers were called to Mulvey Crescent at about 08:15 following the discovery in the North Lanarkshire town.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained.
A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.