Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at a house in Thornyflat Place

Police have recovered a car which was stolen in Ayr after its 21-year-old owner was threatened with weapons and had her home ransacked.

The robbery happened in Thornyflat Place, in the Dalmilling area, at about 21:30 last Monday.

The woman's red VW Golf was found in Glasgow on Thursday and police are trying to piece together its movements.

They also want to trace a dark vehicle being driven at speed from Thornyflat Place towards Whitletts Road.

The VW Golf, which has a private registration number and a performance body kit, was first seen at about 22:30 on the night of the robbery outside Mcdonalds.

It was then involved in the theft of petrol at a BP petrol station at the Bellfield Interchange near Kilmarnock.

It was then seen again on Rothes Drive, Glasgow at 01:20 on Tuesday and there have been sightings on Balgrayhill Road, Springburn.

Dashcam appeal

The first suspect involved in the robbery was described as being white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect was white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build. He had missing teeth and a thin face. He was wearing a dark tracksuit-style top which had a zip and a hood.

The third suspect was white, 6ft 1in tall, of slim build. He had dark hair, a gaunt appearance and was wearing a white jacket.

Officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to local residents in the area.

Det Insp Fraser Normansell, from Ayr CID, said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have observed either vehicle driving erratically or in suspicious circumstances, or for any drivers who may have captured these vehicles on dashcam footage to come forward and contact the police.

"Think back, where were you on Monday 22 into Tuesday 23 January? Could you have passed any of these vehicles on the road?

"Although nobody was injured, the incident has left the woman incredibly shaken and fearful. It is vital that we can gather as much information as possible to trace those responsible."