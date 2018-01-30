Image caption Van Morrison will play the bandstand on Thursday 9 August

The line-up for "Summer Nights" at Glasgow's Kelvingrove bandstand has been announced.

Acts including Van Morrison, The Pretenders, The Fratellis and Fleet Foxes will play the outdoor venue from the end of July into August.

Brian Ferry, OMD, and Roddy Frame will also perform.

The 90-year-old venue, which holds 2,500 people, was re-opened following a £2m redevelopment project in 2014, after closing in 1999.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale on Friday at 09:00.

Last year, the festival won the Unesco City of Music Best Live Event at the Scottish Music Awards.

Mark Mackie, director of promoters Regular Music, said: "We are delighted to have such an incredible array of talent, including some true music legends all performing at Summer Nights this year.

"Kelvingrove Bandstand has such a fantastic atmosphere and the feedback we have had from both artists and audiences is that they have a great time being there."