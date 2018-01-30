Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man shown in the CCTV images is white, 6ft, in his late 20s to mid 30s, of medium build with a trimmed beard

Detectives have issued CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in the west end of Glasgow.

A masked man threatened a member of staff at Hyndland Post Office on Clarence Drive before before running off with more than £200.

Police Scotland said the raid occurred around 21:10 on Wednesday 24 January.

The man shown in the CCTV images is white, 6ft, in his late 20s to mid 30s, of medium build with a trimmed beard.

He was wearing a black half balaclava, dark grey fleece with a white logo, black trousers and grey shoes with white soles.

Last week, Det Insp Alasdair Barlow said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt during this incident but it was still a very frightening experience for the member of staff."