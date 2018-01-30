Image copyright Twitter/LTA Image caption Daetyn's efforts to boost tennis in his school have impressed Davis Cup captain Leon Smith

A budding Andy Murray - who was disappointed when his tennis class was cancelled - has been boosted with a big surprise.

Daetyn Mooney, 6, has been sent a video by British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith a week after his session was cancelled when he was the only one to turn up.

Daetyn's sister Paris tweeted pictures of posters her brother made to encourage his friends to join him.

The Lawn Tennis Association organised the video to reward his enthusiasm.

Skip Twitter post by @parisjanemoney Daetyn has been so excited to start tennis club at school but it got cancelled today because he was the only one who turned up, he has now made posters to hand out at school tommorow to try get people to join☹️💕 pic.twitter.com/Q5olDl92U4 — Paris🖤 (@parisjanemoney) January 23, 2018 Report

Paris' tweet about her little brother's efforts went viral very quickly.

The pictures showed Daetyn with the home-made posters he made for his friends. His mum wrote the date of the next session beside his drawings of children playing tennis.

It was even retweeted by "godmother of tennis" Judy Murray.

She offered to come to his class at Sacred Heart Primary School in Girvan the following week.

She tweeted: "Love this. Passion, vision, ambition, imagination, action. You got space for me, wee man? Il come and help you get started."

Ahead of Daetyn's next session, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) posted a video from Leon Smith on the British Tennis Twitter Feed and also in reply to Paris' original tweet.

The short message was recorded in Marbella where the BG Davis Cup team is preparing to take on Spain this week.

Leon Smith said: "Hey Daetyn, I've been following your stuff on Twitter about trying to get some lessons at school and how you have made posters to try to drum up some interest.

"This is brilliant, and it is people like you that we really want in tennis.

"So keep going, keep working hard and I look forward to meeting you at some point in the future."

Paris replied: "Amazing, thank you so much!

"Daetyn will be thrilled!!"