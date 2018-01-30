Image caption Robert Morrison, James Berry and Kevin Berry attacked Jamie Esson in Paisley, Renfrewshire

Three men who tried to kill a man with a machete and a hammer have been jailed.

Robert Morrison, 20, James Berry, 19, and Kevin Berry, 27, attacked Jamie Esson in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

The men, who also used a knife in the attack, were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of attempted murder.

Mr Esson, 31, spent several days in hospital after the attack last April and has been left scarred for life.

Lord Kinclaven told the them: "There is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence."

'Complete indifference'

Morrison was jailed for six years and five months.

But he must first serve 120 days from a previous sentence having been freed early from custody when he struck.

James Berry, who was on bail at the time, was sentenced to seven years and eight months.

And Kevin Berry was jailed for eight years.

Jurors were earlier shown footage of the assault which was captured on CCTV.

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett said: "In attacking Jamie Esson with a knife, hammer and a machete, they all acted together with no thought of the consequences for him.

"There was also a complete indifference as to whether he lived or died."