Man got on 'perfect' with slavery 'victim'

A grandfather charged with keeping a man "in slavery" got on "perfect" with the alleged victim, it has been claimed in court.

Robert McPhee is accused of holding Graeme Lamb against his will at Curryside Piggery in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

The allegation includes claims he forced Mr Lamb to "carry out work for little or no pay".

McPhee, 65, is on trial with James McPhee, Steven McPhee and John Miller.

The four now face more than 20 charges between them at the High Court in Glasgow.

The accusations - which span between 1992 and 2016 - include slavery and violence.

They deny all the charges.

'Nice man'

Prosecutor Kath Harper closed the Crown case against the four as a number of charges were withdrawn.

Robert McPhee's teenage grandson was called as a defence witness on his behalf.

He was quizzed about a number of individuals the McPhee family knew, including Mr Lamb.

The 19-year-old told the court he had previously joined Mr Lamb in leafleting for his grandfather.

McPhee's QC Ian Duguid asked: "Ever see anything untoward with Graeme Lamb?"

"No," he said.

The advocate also asked: "How did he get on with your grand-dad?" The teenager replied: "Fine, perfect."

Prosecutor Miss Harper also questioned the witness and he agreed Mr Lamb was a "nice man".

The trial, before Lady Stacey, continues.