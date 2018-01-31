Glasgow & West Scotland

Super blue blood Moon appears in Scotland's skies

  • 31 January 2018
Super blue blood Moon Image copyright Glyn Booton

Photographs are starting to emerge of Wednesday's lunar event the "super blue blood Moon" rising into Scotland's skies.

A lunar eclipse, supermoon and a blue moon have all coincided for the first time since 31 March 1866.

The Moon should appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than usual because it is closer to the earth.

It will turn a blood red colour in the sky as it travels through the earth's shadow.

The moon rose at about 17:00 and remains visible until about 08:00 on Thursday.

It is the second supermoon of the month after the year's first full moon, called the Wolf Moon, on 2 January.

These photographs were taken just after 17:30 in Roberton, near Biggar in South Lanarkshire by Glyn Booton.

Super blue blood Moon Image copyright Glyn Booton
Super blue blood Moon Image copyright Glyn Booton
Super blue blood Moon Image copyright Glen Booton
Presentational white space
Graphic: what is a 'super blue blood Moon'?
Presentational white space

Photographs by Glyn Booton, Roberton, Nr Biggar

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC