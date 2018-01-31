Image copyright Glyn Booton

Photographs are starting to emerge of Wednesday's lunar event the "super blue blood Moon" rising into Scotland's skies.

A lunar eclipse, supermoon and a blue moon have all coincided for the first time since 31 March 1866.

The Moon should appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than usual because it is closer to the earth.

It will turn a blood red colour in the sky as it travels through the earth's shadow.

The moon rose at about 17:00 and remains visible until about 08:00 on Thursday.

It is the second supermoon of the month after the year's first full moon, called the Wolf Moon, on 2 January.

These photographs were taken just after 17:30 in Roberton, near Biggar in South Lanarkshire by Glyn Booton.

