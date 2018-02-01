Image copyright Spindrift Image caption John Gribben outside the High Court in Glasgow

A teenager has been found guilty of causing the death of a 59-year-old woman while racing at up to 140mph.

A jury also convicted John Gribben, 19, of Ayr, of dangerous driving two months after the fatal accident.

Joan Price died in a head-on crash on the A77 in Ayrshire on 30 January last year.

Logan Knox, 20, from Coylton, is already serving a sentence after he admitted causing Ms Price's death by driving dangerously.

The pair had been racing against each other on the A77 in Ayrshire when the crash happened.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joan Price was a member of the Dunaskin Doon brass band

Knox told the High Court in Glasgow he had been travelling at up to 140mph.

The jury heard he saw Gribben at Heathfield Industrial Estate that evening where he spoke to him before driving off.

When he got to the Whitletts roundabout Gribben pulled up behind him.

Knox recalled: "He was flashing his lights and waving at me."

He said they moved off and Gribben was tailgating him.

Advocate depute Michael Meehan asked what he took that to mean and he replied: "Probably wanting a race."

Asked how he reacted, Knox said: "Put my foot down."

Knox said: "He was behind me for a while, I overtook a lorry, he got stuck behind the lorry."

He said it was "his decision to engage in a race".

Equally responsible

The court heard that Knox overtook the lorry, in the face of oncoming traffic, and continued along the A77 towards the Holmston roundabout and tried to undertake a van but clipped the back bumper.

Jurors heard that Knox's car spun round the inside of the van and ended up in front of it, on the other side of the road where he crashed into and killed Mrs Price.

Knox accepted he was driving too fast on the national speed limit road and when asked to estimate his speed he said "probably about 140 at some point".

Gribben was also convicted of causing a second accident while driving at excessive speed on the A713, near to the junction with Ayr Hospital and the B742, on 31 March last year.

Ms Price's husband Colin, from Troon in South Ayrshire, told BBC Scotland that both drivers were equally responsible for his wife's death.

He said: "It takes two people to race.

"The person whose car actually hit Joan's would not have been driving at that speed, in that manner, if he wasn't racing with someone."

Mr Price says the court case had not brought him much comfort.

He added: "Joan has gone.

"The verdict does not bring her back."