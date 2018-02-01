Image caption Hemin Sharif will be sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court next month

A man shot outside a primary school denies driving dangerously and crashing his BMW into another car.

Ross Sherlock, 36, allegedly "drove at excessive speed" and caused his car to hit a Corsa, which injured the driver.

It is claimed the Vauxhall car was "propelled backwards" and collided with a number of parked cars, causing damage to them.

Sherlock, from Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, pled not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A trial was set for June this year.

Prosecutors claim the offence took place at Stepps Road, Croftcoign Road and the car park of Soccerworld in Glasgow's east end on 8 October last year.

School murder bid

Last year two men were cleared of shooting Sherlock outside a primary school.

William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, had denied attempting to murder him in September 2015.

It was claimed they repeatedly fired a handgun at Sherlock as parents collected their children at St Helen's Primary in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow.

Sherlock, who was at St Helen's to collect his daughter, was shot at three times with a handgun by a man in a yellow fluorescent jacket.

One of the bullets hit his right arm and broke it.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Matthews formally acquitted Mr Burns and Mr Porter of the attempted murder due to "insufficient evidence".