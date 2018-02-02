Image copyright National Trust for Scotland Image caption The project will mark the 150th anniversary of Mackintosh's birth

The National Trust for Scotland are appealing for donations so they can "box" the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Hill House in Helensburgh.

Assembly of the box is expected to begin in June this year, protecting the property from snow, rain and wind.

The construction project has already received £3m but another £1.5m is needed by spring to reach the target.

The project will mark the 150th anniversary of Mackintosh's birth in the charity's biggest ever appeal.

Every National Trust for Scotland (NTS) member will receive a letter asking them to support the project, the first time they have appealed to all of their members.

CYBG, owner of Clydesdale Bank, have donated the printing plate used to print the £100 note which features the designer's face.

The plate and a £100 specimen bank note will be auctioned off later this year to help fund the campaign.

Unique and fitting

Richard Williams of NTS said: "This is one of the most urgent and important appeals in our history. We have very limited time to get the box in place around the Hill House and start the process of drying the building out.

"It's imperative that we secure the funds as soon as possible, to begin construction and protect the building from further degradation. The box shelter will also allow visitors to see the building from a completely new perspective, with walkways and an opportunity to get to rooftop level.

"We're very grateful to CYBG for its generous support of the campaign with this unique and fitting donation, and hope that everyone with a love of Mackintosh's work and Scotland's architectural heritage will join the bank in making a contribution."

Debbie Crosbie, group chief operating officer at CYBG, added: "The Box honours Charles Rennie Mackintosh's work with its innovative and unique design, and will ensure that the Hill House remains an important part of our cultural landscape.

"We're delighted to support this incredible initiative to preserve one of Scotland's most well-known and celebrated architectural gems."