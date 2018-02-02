Bus lodged in tanning salon after crash in Kirkintilloch
- 2 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has been taken to hospital after his bus crashed into a tanning salon in East Dunbartonshire.
The McGill's bus was travelling in the Townhead area of Kirkintilloch at about 07:40 when it crashed into the Sun Shack salon.
The bus remains partially lodged inside the building.
The driver has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.