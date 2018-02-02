Image copyright James Little

A driver has been taken to hospital after his bus crashed into a tanning salon in East Dunbartonshire.

The McGill's bus was travelling in the Townhead area of Kirkintilloch at about 07:40 when it crashed into the Sun Shack salon.

The bus remains partially lodged inside the building.

The driver has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.