Image copyright Google Image caption Two teenagers were attacked in Broomhill Lane, Glasgow, on Sunday

A 17-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a knife attack in the west end of Glasgow.

Two teenagers were taken to hospital following an incident in Broomhill Lane, Broomhill, on Sunday evening.

The 17-year-old accused is also charged with assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court, was committed for further examination and released on bail.