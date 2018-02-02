Image copyright Google Image caption The men escaped from the Usave store on Dumbarton Road with a three-figure sum of cash.

A shopkeeper was attacked by three men wearing balaclavas before they escaped with cash and alcohol.

The robbers struck at the Usave store on Dumbarton Road in Yoker, Glasgow, at about 21:00 on Thursday. They made off with a three-figure sum.

The 41-year-old shopkeeper suffered a head injury and was released from hospital after treatment.

Police, who have appealed for witnesses, said they were checking CCTV footage from in and around the area.

The first suspect was of medium build and wearing a padded jacket, black gloves, dark trousers and dark trainers. He was carrying a black holdall.

The second man was about 5ft 7in tall, with a dark blue hooded top, dark blue trousers - possibly tracksuit trousers - white socks and white trainers.

The third suspect wore a dark blue hooded top with a white emblem on the left-hand side and dark blue trainers.