Two people have been arrested after a man and woman were found seriously injured in Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire.

Police said armed officers responded to an incident in Greenhill Road at about 17:40 on Saturday.

A 46-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A man, aged 24, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and charged. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The injured man and woman were said to be in a stable condition.