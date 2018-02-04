Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit by a car as she crossed Carfin Street in New Stevenston

A 79-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in New Stevenston in North Lanarkshire.

She was crossing Carfin Street at 18:00 on Saturday when she was involved in a collision with a Volkswagon Golf driven by a 58-year-old man.

She is being treated for lower body and head injuries at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The car driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Stewart Dyer said: "Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact the Road Policing Unit at Motherwell through 101."