Kilmarnock college students evacuated over 'bomb scare'
Students and staff have been evacuated from a college in Ayrshire amid reports of a bomb threat.
Ayrshire College in Kilmarnock was cleared after staff received a "malicious communication" at about 11:30, according to police.
Images posted on social media show police and fire crews at the scene while hundreds of people stood on streets outside the campus.
A police spokeswoman said the college was evacuated as a "precaution".
She said the building was searched by staff, who were assisted by the emergency services.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," she added.
'Emergency protocol'
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they sent three fire appliances to the college after the alarm was raised.
"Crews left the scene at 13:07 after ensuring the area was made safe," he added.
It is understood that the incident is not thought to be terrorist related.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the college said it followed emergency protocol after receiving the malicious communication.
It added that the campus was closed to allow a search to take place and the college will reopen as normal tomorrow.