Coastguard volunteers have been called out to rescue a stranded seal pup after it was spotted by a member of the public.

The team were alerted at about 19:30 on Saturday after the seal was spotted on a pavement at West Bay in Dunoon.

The operation involved police officers, local vet Catriona McIntyre, members of a small animal rescue group and the Dunoon Coastguard Rescue Team.

The animal was eventually returned safely to the water.

