Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out about 17:00 on Sunday

A 92 year-old man has died after he became engulfed in flames in his own home.

The pensioner was discovered ablaze in his garden in Russell Place, Linwood, Renfrewshire at about 17:00 on Sunday.

A neighbour helped put out the flames with water and damp towels but the victim suffered extensive burns.

He later died from his injuries in Glasgow Royal Infirmary. An investigation to establish the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Graeme Binning, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services, said: "A man has sadly died following a house fire in Linwood on Sunday, February 4.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire at the two-storey property on Russell Place at 16:58.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised three appliances to the scene.

"A male casualty was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service but sadly passed away a short time later."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are under way to establish the cause of the fire, however, initial indications are that it is not suspicious."