Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the victim's home in Millhall Court in Airdrie

A 37-year-old man has been stabbed repeatedly in his own home in an early morning attack.

He was in his property in Millhall Court, Plains, near Airdrie, when two men entered at about 00:05 on Monday.

They knifed him several times before making off towards the junction with Arbuckle Road where police believe a car was waiting for them.

The man is in a stable condition at Monklands Hospital after the incident which police describe as violent.

'Running away'

The two men involved were wearing dark clothing and had items covering their faces.

Det Sgt David Lamont, from Coatbridge CID, said: "This was an extremely violent attack which we believed was targeted and extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area just after midnight on Monday morning who may have heard a disturbance or saw two men running away from Millhall Court to please get in touch.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who noticed a vehicle parked in Arbuckle Road near to the junction with Millhall Court around the time of the attack."