A man raped a 15 year-old girl while his wife was in the next room, a court heard.

Thomas Allan, 58, claimed he had consensual sex with the teenager, which had left him feeling "embarrassed".

But the teenage victim recalled how he was violent while committing the crime at his home in Coalburn, South Lanarkshire.

He is now behind bars after being convicted of the rape, which took place in June last year.

Allan, had who denied all accusations, will be sentenced next month.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the rape victim had been at Allan's family home and had asked to talk to him.

Next door

They apparently chatted about horses before Allan alleged they kissed.

Jurors heard his wife was in bed at the time.

His advocate Lorraine Glancy put to him: "At that point you were 57, she was 15.

"Your wife was next door.

"Any idea how you came to be kissing her?"

Allan replied: "I don't know - it just happened."

Left traumatised

About the allegation, Allan said: "I had sex with her, but did not rape her."

He claimed afterwards he was "quite embarrassed" and believed the girl felt the same.

But the victim told jurors she had been sleeping when she was woken by a door and curtains being shut.

She then recalled Allan having sex with her and said she was left "traumatised".

Allan was convicted of molesting and making inappropriate comments to three other girls in 2016 and 2017.

Judge Lord Kinclaven remanded Allan in custody and deferred sentencing until 2 March.