A primary teacher charged with a string of sexual abuse offences against former pupils has made his first public court appearance.

Gerald King, 65, is accused of using lewd and libidinous practices towards six school children in Balornock, Glasgow.

The charges span from 1 August 1983 to 30 June 1989 and concern pupils at St Martha's Primary school.

The pensioner denies the charges, which relate to four boys and two girls.

Mr King, from Springburn, Glasgow, also faces a seventh charge of taking or making indecent images of children between January 1987 and December 1988.

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson entered pleas of not guilty to the charges on Mr King's behalf.

Sheriff Alan McKenzie set a further pre-trial hearing for next month and continued his bail.