Image copyright PA Image caption Last year, the streets of Glasgow were transformed into New York during filming for Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Film, broadcast and other media productions have generated £15m for Glasgow's economy during 2017.

The economic boost was generated by the Glasgow Film Office, according to the latest figures.

Productions shot last year included Country Music starring Julie Walters, and Sky's Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Owned by Glasgow City Council, the GFO is the city's film commission, offering a free service to all productions.

They work closely with filmmakers, council services and Police Scotland to ensure that filming activity has the minimum impact on residents and businesses while delivering the maximum economic benefit.

Image caption The interior of the BBC's hospital drama Trust Me, starring Jodie Whittaker, was filmed in Glasgow using a disused office block

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council said: "Over the past couple of decades, the council's Glasgow Film Office has brought over £300m to the city's economy, and I am delighted to say that 2017 was another successful year for Glasgow in this sector."

Productions shot in the city included TV projects, features, commercials, short films, corporate productions and stills shoots.

Since its inception in 1997, GFO has supported many acclaimed and award-winning British productions such as Red Road, The Legend of Barney Thomson and The Replacement.

'Can-do attitude'

David Taylor, a location manager that has worked on big budget productions such as World War Z, and believes that the city works hard to make filmmakers welcome.

He said: "Glasgow as a city is attractive for film makers, there is a 'can-do attitude' and the council is very open to filming in public places.

"The architecture lends itself well to a number of settings including California, San Francisco and New York.

"If Scotland had a major studio, it might attract more location work because, currently, many of the big productions have to move to Pinewood Studios near London for interior filming."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The city centre was the backdrop for the film World War Z which was set in Philadelphia

On Thursday, the Scottish government's culture, tourism, Europe and external relations committee will hear evidence from the Association of Film and Television Practitioners Scotland.

They are due to discuss how Scotland can become a key destination for UK and international productions.