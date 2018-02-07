Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was targeted on a grassy area behind Carrick Gardens, Blantyre

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was attacked with a knife in South Lanarkshire.

The 30-year-old victim was targeted on a grassy area behind Carrick Gardens, Blantyre, at about 18:00 on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where he is currently stable after being treated for injuries to his hand and head.

Police said the suspect is white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with a gaunt appearance.

He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up.

DC Andrew Fearnside urged anyone with information about the assault to come forward.

He added: "This was a violent attack which has left the victim with serious injuries requiring surgery to his hand.

"We have yet to establish a motive for this crime."