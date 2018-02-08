Council's frozen wheelie bin claim mocked

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Renfrewshire Council said bins would be emptied in a fortnight instead

A council has faced ridicule from residents after claiming wheelie bins could not be emptied because of cold weather.

Renfrewshire Council said it had been unable to carry out collections on Wednesday because the contents inside the bins had frozen.

They had been due to empty brown bins, containing food and garden waste.

The local authority told residents they would have to wait until the next scheduled date in two weeks time.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the council said: "Brown bins could not be collected today as their contents froze in the icy weather.

"They will now be collected on the next scheduled date.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

The post prompted an angry response from residents, with some asking if it was a "wind up", while others suggested the local authority "freeze council tax" instead.

One post said: "This has to be a joke right??? By the time it reaches its destination it will be thawed out".

Another wrote: "I have heard some belters, but this one is a cracker."

Temperatures across Renfrewshire on Wednesday dropped to -4C, although climbed to 2.3C by the afternoon.