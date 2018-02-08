Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found near Bishopbriggs

Police are attempting to establish a man's cause of the death after his body was recovered from a canal.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, was pulled from the Forth and Clyde Canal at about 12:20 on Wednesday.

An area around the scene, near Bishopbriggs north of Glasgow, was cordoned off.

Officers said their inquiries into the circumstances of the death were "ongoing".