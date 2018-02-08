Image caption The Cambuslang plant has been operating for about 35 years

The Cambuslang chicken production plant owned by 2 Sisters Food Group is under threat of closure, according to the union Unite.

The union believes 450 jobs could be lost after workers were informed the plant could close by the summer.

It said redundancy notices have been given to employees at two plants in the West Midlands - Smethwick and Wolverhamption - taking the total potential redundancies to 500.

The company has yet to comment.

The chicken plant in Cambuslang, near Glasgow, has been in the town for 35 years.

'Unsustainable losses'

Unite said it was told by the company that there are serious problems with the fabric of the plant, ongoing unsustainable losses, and "an inability to meet future customer and consumer needs".

Unite convenor at Cambuslang, Scot Walker, said: "Obviously we are dismayed at the news of the possible closure. But it is far too early to accept that this is the final word.

"Unite will do everything in negotiation with the company to find a way to safeguard the future of the site and protect the jobs.

"What's at stake are more than 450 jobs and the future of the local community."

Food standards

Mr Walker added: "The company say there are problems with the ageing plant. That's hardly a surprise. I've worked there for 30 years and there hasn't been a brass farthing spent on the place in any real sense for decades.

"You might say it looks like those particular chickens are coming home to roost."

The House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee held a month-long inquiry into the food group's actions after an undercover report by the Guardian and ITV News claimed workers at its West Bromwich site were changing the slaughter dates to extend the shelf-life of meat.

In September, the Food Standards Agency and supermarkets Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer also announced they would investigate the allegations.

2 Sisters is one of the UK's largest chicken suppliers but also provides biscuits, ready meals and frozen pizzas.