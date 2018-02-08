Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption Katie Allan admitted driving off from the scene

A University of Glasgow student has admitted mowing down a young runner while drunk and then fleeing the scene.

Geography student Katie Allan, 20, downed four pints before trying to drive home from a pub.

She hit the 15-year-old on the way and struck him with such force her car's bumper was ripped off.

She sped off in her Ford Fiesta, leaving her victim unconscious with blood pouring from his head.

The schoolboy, who was preparing to sit his Highers at the time, also suffered a broken ankle and a fractured eye socket, had to take two weeks off school and spent months on crutches.

Allan appeared in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened in the Glasgow suburb of Giffnock in August.

Eye witnesses

She pleaded guilty to two charges - causing serious injury to the teenager by driving dangerously, and driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Procurator fiscal depute Pamela Brady said the collision occurred at about 21:00 on August 10, 2017, as the teenager was running on Eastwoodmains Road in Giffnock.

The prosecutor said: "There were a number of eye witnesses in the area.

"They became aware of the vehicle being driven by Katie Allan, and witnesses describe it as being driven somewhat erratically.

"It was then seen to mount the pavement near to where the boy was running and the car then struck him.

"He had no idea of the car's approach and it is noted that the bumper came off the car at the point of impact and the car then drove forward and left the vicinity.

"Witnesses then approached him and he was seen to be lying on the pavement unconscious and he was bleeding from his face and head."

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was running towards Eastwood Toll when he was hit

The police were contacted and Allan's car registration was given to officers, leading to them tracking her down to her home.

When officers arrived at her home she appeared drunk, "upset and distressed" and put her hands out in front of her so she could be handcuffed and "repeatedly asked the officers if the person she struck was okay".

Mrs Brady added: "She said she had drank three pints and then said she had drank four pints."

Sheriff David Pender called for background reports and deferred sentence until next month for what he termed "a very serious offence."

Allan has been banned from driving.