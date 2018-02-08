Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place near the railway bridge at the junction of King Street and Douglas Street in Paisley

A teenage boy was punched in the face by a man stealing his mobile phone.

The 14-year-old was walking along King Street in Paisley at about 18:30 on Wednesday when he was stopped by a man near the railway bridge at the junction with Douglas Street.

The man asked to borrow the boy's phone before punching him in the face and running off.

Police describe the incident as a "callous and opportunistic attack on a teenage boy".

The boy informed two patrol officers what had happened and he did not need hospital treatment.

The suspect was white, 5ft 5in tall, with dark short hair and was wearing a black hooded top with an Adidas logo on the front.