A man has been arrested over the death of a 24-year-old man in a Hamilton flat last month.

James Murray was found dead after police were called to an address in Holyrood Street in the Burnbank area of the town on 26 January.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man had been charged over Mr Murray's death.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.