Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over death in Hamilton flat

  • 9 February 2018
James Murray and police at the scene

A man has been arrested over the death of a 24-year-old man in a Hamilton flat last month.

James Murray was found dead after police were called to an address in Holyrood Street in the Burnbank area of the town on 26 January.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man had been charged over Mr Murray's death.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites