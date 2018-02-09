Jury considers verdict in servitude trial

Image caption Alleged victims claimed that they were kept at a travellers' site in Bathgate

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow has begun to consider its verdicts in a case in which two men are accused of holding workers in "servitude".

It is alleged they forced them to work for little or no pay.

The men, Robert McPhee, 65, and his son-in-law John Miller, 38, deny the all the charges against them.

Along with Mr McPhee's son James, 45, they also deny assault and offences of detaining workers against their will.